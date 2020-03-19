INO COIN (INO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $503,645.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00025674 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 84% higher against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $276.12 million and approximately $503,645.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.02528741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

