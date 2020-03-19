Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Inphi alerts:

NYSE:IPHI opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,597 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,056 shares during the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.