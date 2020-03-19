InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

IPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian cut their price target on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

InPlay Oil stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.08. 201,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

