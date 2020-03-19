Insider Buying: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Acquires 694,303 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 694,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00.

ACAD opened at $33.30 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after acquiring an additional 749,288 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,845,000 after acquiring an additional 690,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

