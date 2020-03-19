Insider Buying: Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) Insider Buys 151,000 Shares of Stock

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) insider Steve Brown acquired 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £208,380 ($274,112.08).

Steve Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Steve Brown bought 198,000 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £772,200 ($1,015,785.32).

Accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 431.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 581.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. Accesso Technology Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

