Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Buys 5,385 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMH traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,109,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,160. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

