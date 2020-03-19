Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) EVP Buys 3,810 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) EVP Stephanie G. Heim purchased 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $20.78. 5,109,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,160. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

