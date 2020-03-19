Insider Buying: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director John P. Hollihan III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $24,955.00.

Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 73,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.66. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 70.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.58%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

