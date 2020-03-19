Insider Buying: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Acquires 127,444 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 127,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $5,694,197.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Clifford Sosin bought 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96.

Shares of CDLX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.53. 1,385,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

