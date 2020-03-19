Insider Buying: Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) VP Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) VP James D. Dee bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 987,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.10. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.3% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 37,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

