Insider Buying: CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Acquires 264,192 Shares of Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 264,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $396,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wei-Wu He also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Wei-Wu He acquired 234,488 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $368,146.16.

CASI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 593,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,417. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 25,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

