Insider Buying: CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Purchases 234,488 Shares of Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 234,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $368,146.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,217.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wei-Wu He also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Wei-Wu He acquired 264,192 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $396,288.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 593,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,417. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.59.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,947,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

