Insider Buying: Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,981,219 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 1,981,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $5,428,540.06. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CERC traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Cerecor Inc has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERC. Maxim Group cut Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cerecor by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cerecor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerecor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.