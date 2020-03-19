Insider Buying: Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00.

CNK traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 580,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,827. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $815.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.