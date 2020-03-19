Insider Buying: Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Insider Acquires 423,410 Shares of Stock

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) insider Eric (Rick) Hartley Senat purchased 423,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £101,618.40 ($133,673.24).

CINE opened at GBX 65.66 ($0.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The firm has a market cap of $738.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.25. Cineworld Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 299.23 ($3.94).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

