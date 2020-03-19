Insider Buying: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert D. Paulson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,003.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DCO traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 220,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,595. The company has a market cap of $215.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.70. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. B. Riley raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ducommun by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 539.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ducommun by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

