Insider Buying: Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) CEO Robin Raina purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00.

Robin Raina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Robin Raina purchased 54,079 shares of Ebix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $867,967.95.

On Monday, March 9th, Robin Raina purchased 10,000 shares of Ebix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $218,200.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Robin Raina purchased 20,000 shares of Ebix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $437,400.00.

Ebix stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 563,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. Ebix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $419.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $9,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

