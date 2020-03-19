Insider Buying: FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires 38,866 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 38,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,639.20.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Howard Dvorkin bought 25,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Howard Dvorkin bought 195,022 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $393,944.44.

FPAY stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 259,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,530. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.28. FlexShopper Inc has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 84,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FPAY shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

