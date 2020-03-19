Insider Buying: KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) insider Norman Ling acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

LON KEFI opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.23. KEFI Minerals plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.23 ($0.03).

KEFI Minerals Company Profile

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi Gold Project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

