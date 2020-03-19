Insider Buying: Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Jason B. Beauvais acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00.

MAIN traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 2,050,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

