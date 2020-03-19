Insider Buying: MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) CFO Brandon Gall bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $516,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brandon Gall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Brandon Gall bought 750 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 337,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGP Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

