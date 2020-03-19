Insider Buying: Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MIDD opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.61. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

