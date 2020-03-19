Insider Buying: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Chairman Acquires 8,500 Shares of Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arlen Dale Nordhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 24,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 390 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.97 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.30.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 593,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,416. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

