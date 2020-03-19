Insider Buying: OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OMF traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Stephens upped their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in OneMain by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 4,031.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

