Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Director Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Director George Stelljes III purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 638,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,871 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

