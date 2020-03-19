Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Acquires 644,492 Shares of Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 644,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,356.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,335,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Party City Holdco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 104,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens downgraded Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.