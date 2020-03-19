Insider Buying: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Gerald T. Garland acquired 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00.

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 20,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.31. RF Industries, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. RF Industries’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

