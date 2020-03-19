Insider Buying: Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Director David R. Epstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,103.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RUBY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 668,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $155,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

