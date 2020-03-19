Insider Buying: Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $10.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,391,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.46. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

