Insider Buying: Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI) Insider Purchases 650,000 Shares of Stock

Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI) insider Brian Raven bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Shares of LON:TAVI opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tavistock Investments PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.