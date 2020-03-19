Insider Buying: Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,966.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 686,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tilly’s Inc has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

