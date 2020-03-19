Insider Buying: VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) CEO Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) CEO John A. Cuomo acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,405.00.

VSEC traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $198.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.27 million for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in VSE by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 59,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in VSE by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VSE by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VSE by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

