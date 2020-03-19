Insider Buying: Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) CAO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WY stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 212,079 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

