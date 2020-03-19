Insider Buying: WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) CAO Purchases 285 Shares of Stock

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) CAO Arjun Mahalingam bought 285 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,247.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 3,348,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

