Insider Buying: WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WPC traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 3,348,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,221. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

