Insider Buying: WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 3,348,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,221. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

