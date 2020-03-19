Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 19,160 Shares of Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 6,182,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.