Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Sells 1,448 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,424,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

