Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells 7,345 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50.

FGEN stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 908,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.77. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in FibroGen by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth $217,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

