Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells 6,187 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. 7,293,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

