Insider Selling: Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells 3,003 Shares of Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.