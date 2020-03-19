Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells 25,424 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daryl Ostrander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 15,907,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,420,732. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

