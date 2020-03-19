Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 774 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $10,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stacey D. Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Stacey D. Stewart sold 800 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $17,872.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Stacey D. Stewart sold 702 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $16,419.78.

Shares of PMT opened at $5.68 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

