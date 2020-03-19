Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at $777,774,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.31. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 332,805 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,569,000 after buying an additional 604,123 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

