Insider Selling: Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) Insider Sells 65,298 Shares of Stock

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 65,298 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total value of £87,499.32 ($115,100.39).

STCK stock opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The stock has a market cap of $275.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.78.

STCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 272.33 ($3.58).

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

