Insider Selling: Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) Insider Sells 65,298 Shares of Stock

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 65,298 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total value of £87,499.32 ($115,100.39).
STCK stock opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The stock has a market cap of $275.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.78.
STCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 272.33 ($3.58).
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
