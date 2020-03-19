Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.17. 409,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,442. The firm has a market cap of $925.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 227,187 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 225,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

