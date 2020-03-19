Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 928 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $83,377.75.

On Friday, January 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $79,722.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,482 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $271,073.70.

ZEN traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

