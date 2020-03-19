Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,763,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,653,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Zynga by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 744,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.