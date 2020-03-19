Insight Chain (INB) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00004430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $50.98 and $32.15. During the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 82.9% higher against the dollar. Insight Chain has a market cap of $92.69 million and $174.00 worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00371170 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001012 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016376 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002446 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005185 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15, $51.55, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.