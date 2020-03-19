Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 746.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Insperity worth $35,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insperity by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Insperity by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,999. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

